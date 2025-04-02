Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A12DLG | ISIN: SE0001958612 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LD
Frankfurt
02.04.25
16:31 Uhr
0,000 Euro
-0,003
-93,33 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
LIDDS AB: LIDDS has decided to cease further development

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - The Board of Directors of LIDDS AB (publ) has decided to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod, and NOV 202.

The LIDDS board concludes after extensive trials that LIDDS will not succeed with the investments we have concentrated the company's resources on and therefore also do not have the opportunity to further capitalize the company for clinical studies.

The board now focuses its work on preserving the values that the company possesses to create shareholder value in the best possible way.

These values mainly consist of the following assets:

  • The technology platform NanoZolid and its patents
  • The subsidiary Noviga with the drug candidate NOV202 and its patents
  • The listing on First North
  • Any possible values in the accumulated loss carryforwards that have arisen

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00
E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

Daniel Lifveredson, Chairman of the Board
Telefon: +46 (0) 70-916 21 01
Email: d.li@excore.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

This information is information that LIDDS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-02 15:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
