LIDDS AB: LIDDS has decided to cease further development

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - The Board of Directors of LIDDS AB (publ) has decided to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod, and NOV 202.

The LIDDS board concludes after extensive trials that LIDDS will not succeed with the investments we have concentrated the company's resources on and therefore also do not have the opportunity to further capitalize the company for clinical studies.



The board now focuses its work on preserving the values that the company possesses to create shareholder value in the best possible way.



These values mainly consist of the following assets:

The technology platform NanoZolid and its patents

The subsidiary Noviga with the drug candidate NOV202 and its patents

The listing on First North

Any possible values in the accumulated loss carryforwards that have arisen

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

