Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG | ISIN: SE0001958612 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LD
Frankfurt
20.11.24
08:24 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 08:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2024

Finanznachrichten News

July - September 2024

  • Net sales amounted to 0 MSEK
  • The operating result for the period was -1.1 MSEK
  • The net result was -0.9 MSEK corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.01
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted
    to -1.4 MSEK
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 6.6 MSEK

January - September 2024

  • Net sales amounted to 0 MSEK
  • The operating result for the period was -3.5 MSEK
  • The net result was -3.3 MSEK corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.03
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted
    to -4.5 MSEK

Significant events January - September 2024

  • On the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on the 9 January 2024 Daniel Lifveredson, Torbjörn Browall and Lars-Inge Sjöqvist were elected new members of the Board.
  • In January it was announced that an agreement to acquire Noviga Research AB had been signed.
  • In May, Mats Wiking was appointed new CEO from 1 September 2024.

CEO Statement
A fundamental review has been carried out of the company's strategy

During the past quarter, we have continued to reduce the cost-base for the company, which is partly visible in this quarterly report. Future quarters will show a low cost-base (and negative cash flow), which is something the company can build on.

The company's current strategy is to focus on the three projects we assess to have the greatest potential for commercial success. These are Nanoimod (where we are looking for a license partner), Nanodotax (where we intend to start an investigator-led study) and NOV202.

Given the current difficulties with raising capital over the market and LIDDS's current low valuation, it is our strategy to find funding for clinical projects and other further development in other ways. This may involve license deals/partnerships, financing of the subsidiary Noviga Research AB, or targeted issues.

We hope to be able to bring more clarity on these issues to you, our shareholders, in the coming quarters.

The board and I are aware that communication to the market has been sparse, but we have as a general strategy to notify the market when we make significant decisions or when we have achieved significant successes or setbacks.

Mats Wiking
CEO and CFO

The interim report is available on the company's website https://liddspharma.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00
E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.