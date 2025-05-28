FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide A/S publishes interim report for the period January - March 2025 - On track - first patients enrolled in CT-005

Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 May 2025 - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today releases its results for the period 1 January - 31 March 2025. The Q1 report is available as an attached document to this press release and on FluoGuide's website.

FluoGuide had no revenue for the period January 1 to March 31, 2025, and posted a net loss of DKK 8,856 thousand (DKK 7,521 thousand) for the period.

As per March 31, 2025, the cash position was DKK 20,982 thousand (DKK 10,683 thousand). The cash preparedness (cash position + undrawn credit facilities) total approx. DKK 36.5 million.

The financial result for the period is in line with the Company's expectations.

The total number of shares as of March 31, 2025, amounted to 13,620,149 shares. The total number of shares as of March 31, 2024, amounted to 12,208,384 shares. The average number of shares in Q1 2025 amounted to 13,620,149 shares.

KEY FIGURES Q1 2025 Q1 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 2024 DKK thousand 01-Jan-25 01-Jan-24 01-Jan-25 01-Jan-24 01-Jan-24 31-Mar-25 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-25 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-24 Net Revenue 0 0 0 0 0 Income before interest and tax (EBIT) -9,621 -8,345 -9,621 -8,345 -33,040 Net result for the period -8,856 -7,521 -8,856 -7,521 -28,959 Cash and bank 20,982 10,683 20,982 10,683 18,608 Solvency ratio (%) 45% 29% 45% 29% 81% Result per share (DKK) -0.65 -0.62 -0.65 -0.62 -2.23

HIGHLIGHTS DURING Q1:

FluoGuide receives approval of CTA for phase II trial in head and neck cancer (CT-005)

HIGHLIGHTS AFTER Q1:

FluoGuide enrolls first patient in phase II trial of FG001 for head and neck cancer (CT-005)

"Including the first patient in our phase II trial in head and neck cancer marks an important step forward in our clinical progress and underlines FluoGuide's ability to execute on its 2025 plan." says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO at FluoGuide.

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide is a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, a novel optical imaging agent that light up cancerous tissue to improve surgical precision in patients undergoing surgery. FluoGuide's products are expected to have a dual benefit - reducing both the frequency of local recurrence after surgery and reducing surgical complications. The improved precision will potentially increase the patients' chance of achieving a complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) being extensively expressed by solid cancer. The photosensitizer therapy potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.

The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck (oral squamous cell carcinoma) and lung cancers (non-small cell lung cancer). FG001 has also been demonstrated very well tolerated across all patients. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide advances the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer and head & neck cancer.

FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO". Read more about FluoGuide and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com