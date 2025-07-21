FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide Enters Collaboration with Global MedTech Company Olympus

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) ("FluoGuide" or the "Company"), a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery, announces a collaboration with Olympus, a global medical technology company.

At FluoGuide, our mission is to help patients with cancer by improving precision surgery. Our lead product, FG001, has been clinically proven to light up cancer and guide surgeons in performing more precise surgeries.

The objective of the collaboration is to develop FG001 for tumor imaging and surgical margins assessment for head and neck cancer. The focus of the current agreement is to support the clinical phase and to gather a body of evidence on Olympus's technology platforms used in combination with FG001.

The agreement has no initial payment and is non-exclusive. The terms of this agreement are not disclosed, and the agreement will not have an impact on the Company's financial results in 2025.

"The cooperation between Olympus and FluoGuide represents a substantial opportunity to contribute to the advancement of fluorescence and molecular imaging," says Simon Hirschfeld, Managing Director at Quest Medical Imaging, an Olympus Group Company. "Together, we look forward to shaping the future of research and innovation in this field and helping raise the standard of care for patients."

"We're thrilled to partner with Olympus, a global leader in medical technology. This collaboration is an exciting step forward in advancing precision cancer surgery for head and neck cancer. By combining FluoGuide's FG001 technology with Olympus's imaging systems, we're working to improve surgical precision and deliver better outcomes for patients with cancer," says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO of FluoGuide.

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, this improved precision will improve a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower systemwide healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the receptor uPAR being extensively expressed on most solid cancer types. The photothermal potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.

The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck and lung cancers. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide expands the scope of application of FG001 and advances the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO".

Read more about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com

This information is information that FluoGuide A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-21 13:46 CEST.

