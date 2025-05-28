

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold rebounded on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session as concerns about a transatlantic trade war eased.



Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $3,321.91 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $3,347.56.



The dollar index steadied near 99.50 after rising more than half a percent in the previous session on improved consumer confidence survey results and lower Treasury yields.



In economic releases, U.S. MBA mortgage approvals data, Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May and Dallas Fed services index for May are slated for release in the New York session.



Traders will review the minutes from the Federal Reserve May meeting for fresh insight into how Fed officials are thinking through monetary policy at a time of greater macroeconomic uncertainty.



Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin told Bloomberg that recent economic data has shown the U.S. economy is largely on the same path as it was last year.



He also noted that the published data is yet to show increased price pressure or joblessness, echoing the sentiments of many Fed officials who expect rates to remain steady until the full effect of President Trump's tariffs is known.



