

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Union Member States have significantly closed the gap to achieving the 2030 energy and climate targets, according to the European Commission's assessment of the National Energy and Climate Plans.



EU countries have substantially improved their plans following Commission recommendations in December 2023.



The European Commission said its assessment shows that the EU is currently on course to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by around 54 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, if Member States implement fully existing and planned national measures and EU policies.



Also, the EU is on course to collectively reaching a share of at least 42.5 percent of renewable energy, the Commission said in a press release.



Member States are demonstrating political resolve to reduce their dependence on imported fossil fuels, improve the resilience and security of energy supplies and infrastructure, accelerate the integration of the internal energy market, and support those who need it the most with investments and skills development.



The Commission's assessment provides a solid foundation for discussions on the next steps in the EU's decarbonisation journey towards 2040 and reaching climate neutrality by 2050. The Commission said it will intensify work with Member States to close the remaining gaps and implement additional guidance, set out in today's assessment.



The European Commission named Belgium, Estonia and Poland as the Member States that have not yet submitted their final National Energy and Climate Plans, and urged them to do so without delay.



While their overall targets have been included in the EU assessment, the European Commission will review each of their plans individually soon after their formal submission. Additionally, the Commission is working on the individual assessment of Slovakia's final NECP, which was submitted on April 15.



