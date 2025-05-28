CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) ("CareTrust" or the "Company") announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded the Company's issuer default rating and issue-level ratings to BBB- with a stable outlook.

"This investment grade rating from Fitch is a strong validation of the progress we've made in building resilience in our portfolio and balance sheet, all while deploying roughly $2.5 billion in capital over the past 18 months in attractive seniors housing, skilled nursing, and UK care home investments," said Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sedgwick continued, "This recognition reinforces our commitment to financial discipline, and we're grateful to our banking partners for their support in this endeavor. With the foundation of a strong credit profile, we are poised to build even more momentum as we keep pushing on the growth flywheel."

Additional information regarding the rating changes can be found in the full report issued by Fitch.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a portfolio of long-term net-leased properties spanning the United States and United Kingdom, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the US and internationally. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. While we cannot identify all such risks and uncertainties, we urge you to read the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other materials that we publicly file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. CareTrust assumes no obligation to update any such statements in the future.

As used in this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, references to "CTRE," "CareTrust," "CareTrust REIT" or the "Company" refer to CareTrust REIT, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528226220/en/

Contacts:

IR Contact

CareTrust REIT, Inc.

(949) 542-3130

ir@caretrustreit.com