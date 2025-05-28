

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a muted note amidst anxiety ahead of the release of key economic indicators from the U.S. Minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee due on Wednesday, second estimate of first-quarter GDP due on Thursday and PCE-based inflation readings for April due on Friday weighed on the monetary policy outlook and anxiety. The earnings update due from NVIDIA later in the day also swayed crypto market sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased 0.76 percent overnight to $3.43 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 7.8 percent to $122 billion.



Bitcoin slipped 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $108,560 which is 3 percent below the all-time high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The 24-hour trading range was between $110,744 and $108,445.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $385 million on Tuesday versus $212 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped inflows with $409 million.



Ethereum declined 0.70 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,617.5 which is 46 percent below the all-time high. Ether traded between $2,712 and $2,621 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $39 million on Tuesday versus inflows of $59 million on Friday.



Bitcoin's market share stands at 63.08 percent whereas Ethereum currently accounts for 9.26 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 33rd in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP lost 0.96 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.29.



5th ranked BNB edged up 0.04 percent whereas 6th ranked Solana declined 1.6 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked Dogecoin shed 3.1 percent whereas 9th ranked Cardano lost 2.4 percent overnight. 10th ranked TRON witnessed a price decline of 0.69 percent in the past 24 hours.



61st ranked Quant (QNT) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 11.3 percent. 80th ranked SPX6900 (SPX) and 97th ranked Walrus (WAL) followed with overnight gains of more than 9 percent.



23rd ranked Monero (XMR) is the greatest laggard among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of 12.1 percent. 45th ranked Render (RENDER) and 86th ranked Zcash (ZEC) also declined more than 7 percent in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended May 23 showed inflows of $3.3 billion as compared with inflows of $785 million during the prior week.



According to the report, growing concerns over the U.S. economy, driven by the Moody's downgrade and the resulting spike in treasury yields, have prompted investors to seek diversification through digital assets.



Year-to-date inflows have increased to a record $10.82 billion whereas the assets under management have jumped to an all-time high of $183.7 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.



Bitcoin-based products recorded inflows of $2.98 billion followed by Ethereum-based products that witnessed inflows of $326 million. Short Bitcoin products also recorded inflows of $12.7 million. XRP-based products saw record outflows of $37.2 million that ended the 80-week inflow streak.



Multi-asset products, Chainlink products and Short Bitcoin products continued to record negative flows on a year-to-date basis.



More than 86 percent of the cumulative AUM of $183.7 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $158.4 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 63 percent.



AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $13.97 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $6.99 billion. An AUM of $1.68 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $1.36 billion followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $317 million.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $2.65 billion to iShares ETF. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund witnessed inflows of $210 million followed by ARK 21Shares that recorded inflows of $101 million. 21Shares recorded outflows of $21 million.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $74.9 billion implying a share of 40.75 percent. Though outflows exceed $1.6 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $30.7 billion, which is 16.7 percent of the cumulative AUM of $183.7 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $21.8 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $5.3 billion.



The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for more than 69.3 percent of the total AUM.



In addition to Grayscale Investments, CoinShares XBT, 21Shares and Bitwise Funds Trust have recorded negative flows in the year-to-date period.



United States witnessed inflows of $3.23 billion. Germany saw inflows of $41.5 million followed by Hong Kong that recorded inflows of $33.3 million. Australia recorded inflows of $10.9 million. Switzerland recorded outflows of $16.6 million followed by Sweden that witnessed outflows of $12.1 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $183.7 billion, $140.3 billion or 76.4 percent is in United States. Canada follows with an AUM of $6.4 billion whereas Switzerland accounts for an AUM of $6.29 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $6.25 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.7 billion.



Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded net outflows over the year-to-date period.



