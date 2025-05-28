

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT), a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions, Wednesday reported loss from continuing operations of RMB38.36 million or RMB 1.06 per ADS for the first quarter, lower than RMB53.69 million or 1.48 per ADS loss in the same period last year, primarily helped by lower expenses.



Revenue form continuing operations declined to RMB367.78 million from RMB723.27 million in the previous year.



