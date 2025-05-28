Precision in Every Drop: The New MOVE-T Liquid Dairy Analyzer for Enhanced Quality Control

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the launch of the MOVE-T, a state-of-the-art liquid dairy analyzer designed to elevate quality control standards in the dairy industry. Utilizing advanced Fourier Transform Near-Infrared (FT-NIR) technology, the MOVE-T provides unparalleled precision analyzing raw milk and other liquid dairy products, ensuring superior product quality and consistency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528642880/en/

MOVE-T, a compact liquid analyzer suitable for everything from raw milk to liquid finished products, including intermediates and premixes

Tailored for the dairy industry and sectors processing liquid dairy products or plant-based drinks, it provides a robust tool for enhancing product quality and operational efficiency. The integration of FT-NIR technology with a wear-free quartz cell ensures high sensitivity, specificity, and transferability, making the MOVE-T an indispensable asset for modern dairy quality control. By leveraging the superior stability of FT-NIR technology over time and across instruments, the analyzer delivers precise and reliable results in accordance with ISO 21543 (IDF 201), setting a new benchmark in liquid dairy analysis and empowering producers to maintain consistent product quality.

Katharina Baumgartner, Dairy Laboratory Specialist and long-time user of FT-NIR technology for milk analysis instruments at GOLDSTEIG Cheese Factories Bayerwald GmbH, commented: "We are thrilled with the new MOVE-T. The compact and integrated design seamlessly fits into our workflow. The transferability of methods is exceptionally good, as are the results for our key products in quality control. We are very excited about the market launch of the MOVE-T."

Dr. Jörg-Peter Conzen, Vice-President of Bruker Optics, added, "The MOVE-T reflects our dedication and our commitment to innovation and analytical excellence. By providing the dairy industry with cutting-edge NIR technology, we are helping our customers achieve greater efficiency and product consistency. This launch completes our proven portfolio of dairy FT-NIR analyzers for lab and process control."

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nano analysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528642880/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Natalie Spahl

Head of Global Marketing

Bruker Optics Division

T: +49 173 9662425

E: Natalie.spahl@bruker.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com