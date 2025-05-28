

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $38 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $4.599 billion from $4.846 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $2.00 Full year revenue guidance: $21.0 - $21.4 Bln



