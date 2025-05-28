Collaboration designed to enhance health awareness for moms during pregnancy and improve health outcomes

Aggregated analytics data and surveys from app will help provide maternal health insights

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced a collaboration aimed at improving maternal health education through the Philips Avent Pregnancy+ app. Philips will integrate essential March of Dimes content into the app to help improve health literacy and create awareness for topics such as preparing for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) stay, preterm birth, and vaccinations.

Philips Avent Pregnancy+ app featuring March of Dimes Content

The new content will also emphasize the benefits of low dose aspirin, when clinically appropriate, as a preventive treatment for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including preeclampsia, aligning with March of Dimes' Low Dose, Big Benefits Campaign. In addition, Philips and March of Dimes will collaborate to identify key research areas, leveraging aggregated app data and surveys to gather valuable insights that will help both organizations further educate and support the needs of mothers and babies.

"Our partnership with Philips reflects our shared commitment to ensuring families have access to trusted, timely information throughout pregnancy," said Kelly Ernst, Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer at March of Dimes. "Whether it's through our Mom and Baby Mobile Health Centers® or expanding digital health literacy via the Pregnancy+ app, we're meeting families where they are. Initiatives like this represent a meaningful step forward in our mission to improve health outcomes for all moms and babies-and it's partnerships like this that make that progress possible."

Pregnancy+, the world's #1 pregnancy app with more than 80 million lifetime downloads, provides information and guidance throughout a pregnancy including over 800 articles, lifelike 3D baby models, a weekly pregnancy tracker, and audio/video courses led by health and well-being experts. Philips will create awareness campaigns highlighting the new March of Dimes content, including relevant links and assets, that will have broad reach across the United States through the Pregnancy+ app.

"As we continue to seek solutions to address maternal health challenges, initiatives like this can contribute to meaningful change," said Brenda Kapner, Regional Business Unit Leader, Mother Childcare, Philips North America. "By combining our expertise and resources with those of March of Dimes, we aim to deliver accessible education and insights, while utilizing advanced data analysis to better understand and meet the needs of mothers and babies. Together, we have the opportunity to significantly impact maternal and child health outcomes."

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,200 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

Contacts:

Avi Dines

Philips North America

Tel: +1-781-690-3814

Email: avi.dines@philips.com