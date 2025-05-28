

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, omni-channel fashion retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.60 to $2.00 per share, down from the prior guidance range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share. The company continues to expect net sales between $21.0 billion and $21.4 billion, with comparable owned-plus- licensed-plus-marketplace sales decline of about 2.0 to 0.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share on net sales of $21.03 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In mid-May, Macy's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.24 cents per share on Macy's, Inc's common stock, payable on July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.



The company has revised its annual outlook based on current information to account for several factors including initial and current tariffs; some moderation in consumer discretionary spending; and a heightened competitive promotional landscape.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



