

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings (CPRI) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $645 million, or $5.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $472 million, or $4.03 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $581 million, or $4.90 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $50 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior year. Total revenue was $1.0 billion, decreased 15.4% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 14.1%.



For 2026, the company expects, total revenue of approximately $3.3 to $3.4 billion; and earnings per share of approximately $1.20 to $1.40.



For the first quarter, the company expects: total revenue of approximately $765 to $780 million; and earnings per share of approximately $0.10 to $0.15.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News