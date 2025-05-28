

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $80.41 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $113.85 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $1.097 billion from $1.020 billion last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $80.41 Mln. vs. $113.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.097 Bln vs. $1.020 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.30 Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 to $10.50



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News