

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the United States and Argentina have discussed launching an 'alternative international health system' to the World Health Organization.



'I had a wonderful meeting with Argentine President JMilei about our nations' mutual withdrawal from the WHO and the creation of an alternative international health system based on gold-standard science and free from totalitarian impulses, corruption, and political control,' he said in a statement posted on X Tuesday after his visit to Buenos Aires earlier this week.



Kennedy also held a meeting with his Argentine counterpart Mario Lugones. In a highly critical joint statement regarding each country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization, they said, 'The WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious structural and operational shortcomings that undermined global trust and highlighted the urgent need for independent, science-based leadership in global health'.



'There are well-documented concerns regarding the early management of the pandemic and the risks associated with certain types of research. Rather than ensuring timely transparency, the WHO failed to provide critical access to information, impairing countries' ability to act swiftly and effectively, with devastating global consequences'.



They cited 'the absence of meaningful reforms, disproportionate financial demands, and the increasing politicization of the organization' as the reasons for the United States and Argentina withdrawing from the WHO.



Kennedy and Lugones accused the UN health organization of shifting away from its founding mission, becoming increasingly reliant on voluntary contributions and vulnerable to the influence of non-scientific agendas. 'This diversion has distracted from addressing genuine public health threats'.



'Withdrawal marks the beginning of a new path-toward building a modern global health cooperation model grounded in scientific integrity, transparency, sovereignty, and accountability. Our shared commitment is to cost-effective, evidence-based public health interventions that prioritize prevention, especially in children, by addressing root causes such as environmental toxins, nutritional deficiencies, and food safety standards.



The United States and Argentina invited all nations 'committed to scientific integrity, transparency, and the defense of human dignity' to join them in 'shaping a new era of global health cooperation-one focused on results, sovereignty, and a safer future for all.'



The Presidents of the United States ad Argentina had signed executive orders earlier this year launching the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization.



Argentina ratified its decision to withdraw from the WHO during Robert F. Kennedy's visit to that country.



In a video broadcast at the WHO's World Health assembly last week, Kennedy urged other governments to withdraw from the agency.



