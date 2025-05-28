

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals the highest level of trust in the European Union in 18 years and the highest-ever support for the euro. In the current geopolitical context, Europeans would also like to see a stronger and more assertive EU through a common defense and security policy, while peace remains the value that best represents the EU.



52 percent of Europeans trust the EU, the highest result since 2007, according to the results of the survey, released Tuesday. The level of trust is highest among young people aged 15-24. Setting another 18-year record, 52 percent of Europeans say they trust the European Commission, with scoring particularly high among young citizens. At the same time, 36 percent of Europeans who participated in the survey say they trust their national government and 37 percent say they trust their national parliament.



Three quarters of respondents - the highest level in more than two decades - say they feel they are citizens of the EU.



In addition, more than six in ten EU citizens are also optimistic about the future of the 27-nation bloc.



The Eurobarometer survey registered the highest support ever for the common currency, both in the EU and in the euro area. When it comes to the perception of the situation of the European economy, 44 percent of Europeans find it good and 48 percent find it bad. A majority of citizens still think the European economic situation will remain stable in the next 12 months.



Almost seven in ten respondents agree that the European Union is a place of stability in a troubled world.



86 percent of those who took part in the survey agreed that increasing customs tariffs is harmful for the global economy. Nevertheless, if other countries increase their duties on imports from the EU, they agree that the EU should impose customs tariffs in response to defend its interests.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to be considered as the most important issue at EU level out of 15 items. 77 percent of European respondents agree that Russia's continuing attacks are threat to the security of the EU.



Majority of European respondents agree with welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war, and support providing financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 72 percent of EU citizens back economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies, and individuals while 60 percent approve the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine.



