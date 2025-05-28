ATI signs multi-year agreement with Airbus for titanium plate, sheet and billet

Positions ATI as a top supplier to Airbus of titanium flat rolled and long products

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-year agreement with Airbus, securing the airframer's supply of titanium plate, sheet and billet as it continues to ramp production of narrow and widebody aircraft. This positions ATI as a top supplier of titanium flat rolled and long products to Airbus.

"We are honored to partner with Airbus on this guaranteed share contract, which more than doubles ATI's prior support of Airbus," said ATI President and CEO Kimberly A. Fields. "Our investments in titanium capacity give us the ability to respond to our customer's increased need for high purity melt and exceptional titanium products as they grow their production," she said.

ATI's industry-leading production capabilities across its integrated flow paths, from melting to finished products, will be available to Airbus. Enabled by strategic investments in melting, plate, sheet and billet production, ATI provides a reliable and unified supply solution. Alloy titanium sheet will be produced at ATI's new operation in Pageland, South Carolina.

ATI's materials and components are on virtually every commercial platform flying today. "As we further strengthen our position as an aerospace and defense leader, we've diversified to serve every original equipment manufacturer on both airframes and engines," said Fields. "This long-term agreement demonstrates the confidence Airbus places in ATI to deliver the highest quality, high performing materials on-time. ATI is proud to support Airbus and looks forward to growing together."

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

