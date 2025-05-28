Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
WKN: A2DPE2 | ISIN: CA77584B1076
28.05.25
0,022 Euro
-7,50 % -0,002
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 14:00 Uhr
QYOU Media Inc.: QYOU Media India Completes Sale of "Q" Broadcast Channel in India

QYOU Media Accelerates its Strategic Shift towards a Creator Economy and Social Media Marketing-Focused Business Model

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), via its subsidiary corporation, QYOU Media India Pvt. Ltd., has announced the completion of the sale of its India free-to-air broadcast channel, "Q TV", to Oscar Media Pvt. Ltd. Oscar Media operates multiple channels across India in a variety of local languages. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sale of the broadcast channel asset marks another step forward by QYOU Media, Inc., to execute on its previously announced go forward strategy focusing its resources and strategic efforts on high-growth segments within the global digital creator economy and social media marketing. These efforts will be carried out via the current business units in both North America and India, with the goal for future expansion. The company also continues to move ahead on the process to publicly list Chatterbox Technologies (Chtrbox), its India based influencer marketing and creator economy driven business, on the BSE (formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange). This will create the first publicly listed social media and influencer marketing business in India and will be led by Raj Mishra, former Country Manager of TikTok India.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis commented, "Parting ways with the television business that helped launch us in India is bittersweet, but this transition empowers us to concentrate fully on the future-driven by the explosive growth in social media, AI and Creator-led marketing. We believe this pivot will unlock greater long-term value for our shareholders. The television business has been marked by huge upheaval globally and it was simply time for us to move decisively into the areas of our business where we see the strongest positive growth opportunities for many years to come. We wish Oscar Media the best of luck with the channel and we thank all the people who helped build it with us along the way."

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
