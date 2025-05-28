Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Appoints Abhijit Bhatwadekar as Chief Information Officer

DOVER, Del., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced the appointment of Abhijit ("Abhi") Bhatwadekar as vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective June 13, 2025.

In his new role, Bhatwadekar will lead Chesapeake Utilities' technology strategy and operations, with responsibility for IT infrastructure, enterprise applications, cybersecurity, data management and vendor partnerships. As CIO, he will play a critical role in aligning technology initiatives with business objectives, supporting the Company's growth strategy and driving continued digital transformation across the organization.

"Abhi brings deep experience in leading enterprisewide technology initiatives and delivering transformative business solutions," said Jeff Householder, chair of the board, president and CEO of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "His strategic mindset, leadership capabilities and record of operational excellence will be instrumental as we continue to advance our business transformation goals through innovation and enhanced technology capabilities."

Bhatwadekar joins Chesapeake Utilities from PPL Corporation, where he served as vice president of data analytics and customer experience, leading critical initiatives focused on improving customer service and operational performance through data-driven strategies.

His previous leadership roles include vice president of data and analytics for the benefits services division at Gallagher and senior technology positions at Nielsen, where he served as vice president for global data platforms and North America technology. Throughout his career, Bhatwadekar has led global teams, delivered large-scale technology programs, launched several global analytics platforms and leveraged AI and automation to drive operational savings.

At Chesapeake Utilities, Bhatwadekar will serve on the Company's senior leadership team and be a key advisor to the Board on major technology initiatives and cybersecurity risk management. He will guide the execution of the Company's IT roadmap, oversee the IT project portfolio and budget and implement best practices and policies to support secure, efficient and innovative service delivery.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

