Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM," the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$2,575,000 through the issuance of 20,600,000 Units priced at C$0.125 per Unit (the "Financing", see below for Unit details).

The sole subscriber of the Financing is a private, mining company, which views this as a strategic long-term investment.

BCM's President and CEO, Dr. Sergei Diakov, comments, "We are pleased to have received this strategic investment from a successful miner which endorses BCM management's belief that the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo discovery has the potential to become a world-class deposit. The results of the in-depth scientific analysis of our drill core conducted by the Colorado School of Mines have given our team a high level of confidence in our upcoming drilling exploration."

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes and to repay outstanding accounts payable.

The Company intends to seek additional financing from other miners/strategic investors regarding participation/funding to advance exploration drilling at its Thompson Knolls ("TK") project soon.

Thompson Knolls - Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Discovery

BCM owns a 100% interest in its flagship Thompson Knolls project, a blind greenfield porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo discovery located in west-central Utah, USA. The project comprises 225 federal unpatented lode mining claims and two state section leases, totaling 2,242 ha (5,540 acres). Utah has recently been ranked by the Fraser Institute as the number one jurisdiction based on the Investment Attractiveness Index assessed worldwide. TK is located approximately 208 km southwest of Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum mine. The TK district is uniquely positioned in a sparsely populated region of Utah, with no environmentally sensitive areas.

To date, BCM Resources has conducted 3 phases of drilling comprising 12 drillholes, of which 7 delivered mineralized intercepts. Discovery hole TK1 intersected a porphyry copper mineralized body of quartz monzonite porphyry (QMP) intrusive. Follow-up drilling of 11 drill holes proved that mineralized porphyry within the Devonian age carbonate rocks (limestones and dolomites) also carries substantial copper-gold mineralization in the magnesian garnet-pyroxene skarns surrounding QMP. Phase 3 drilling resulted in the discovery of very encouraging Cu-Au-Ag mineralization in drill hole TK8, our best drill hole to date. TK8 intercepted a 155.4 m interval of mineralized skarn from a depth of 621.8 m to 777.2 m with an average grade of 0.66% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 7.4 g/t Ag, including a 21.3 m interval containing 1.25% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag.

The Company is currently operating under a 10-year Plan of Operation drill permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the State of Utah, received in 2023. Said permit allows the Company to use multiple drill rigs at any one time.

Financing Details:

Each "Unit" compriseы one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a period of one year from the date of issue.

The securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue. The Company is not paying any finder's fees in connection with the Financing.

In connection with the Financing, BCM has granted the subscriber certain rights with respect to the Company, including a pre-emptive right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain their ownership level in BCM, subject to certain conditions, so long as the subscriber's ownership level in BCM, calculated on an undiluted basic basis, is not less than 3.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Warrants issued under this Financing are subject to limitations on exercise by the subscriber to prevent the Warrant holder's shareholdings in BCM from exceeding 9.9% on undiluted basis.

The Company and the subscriber have a common insider and therefore the Company is considered a non-arm's length party under applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BCM Resources Corporation:

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of its flagship Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project, in Utah's Great Basin, one of the premier metallogenic provinces in the world. The Company also controls prospective copper, gold, and molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia and is managed by experienced and successful board members, technical team, and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website.

Qualified Person:

Rick Redfern, MSc Geology is a "qualified person" for the purposes of the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI- 43-101), and he has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION

Sergei Diakov

President and Chief Executive Officer

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

