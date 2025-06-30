Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B), announces the results from the 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting. The Company had a participation rate of approximately 27% of eligible shareholders.

Results from the Annual General Meeting

The shareholders endorsed the recommendations in the Information Circular. The number of Directors was set at four and the following Directors elected with a affirmative vote of 98.52% or more:

Sergei Diakov

Dale McClanaghan

Darcy McKeown

Scott Steeds

The meeting appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Company's stock option plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase One discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Financial Officer

For further information please contact:

www.bcmresources.com

