Sephora, in partnership with Haus Labs By Lady Gaga, champions beauty, belonging, and mental health for Pride with Born This Way Foundation.

Today, Sephora proudly unveils its "We Belong To Something Beautiful" signature campaign with Haus Labs By Lady Gaga in partnership with Born This Way Foundation.

A Shared Vision: Lady Gaga and Sephora Champion Beauty and Belonging

At the heart of this campaign is a new film featuring Lady Gaga sharing her vision of beauty as being part of a kind, inclusive, joyful, inspiring community, where everyone can safely explore and express themselves, mirroring Sephora's purpose and vision. The film highlights "Classes for Confidence," a program that brings community members together around a shared passion for beauty and storytelling.

"At Sephora, we're driven by our Purpose to champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty," said Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Sephora. "Lady Gaga's personal story is a magnificent illustration of the values we promote every day and having her sharing her own feeling about what Sephora is all about is an incredible testimony for us

Sephora celebrates Pride by Supporting Youth Mental Health Through the Kindness in Community Fund

From June 1 through June 30, $1 USD from every Haus Labs product purchased at Sephora (or the equivalent in local currency) will be donated to Born This Way Foundation*, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, that empowers and inspires young people to build a kinder and braver world that supports their mental health.

"Haus Labs is built on the belief that artistry and self-expression are tools of empowerment," said Angela Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. "This campaign is about showing up as you are and celebrating what makes each of us unique. We're proud to partner with Sephora to support the next generation of changemakers.

Donations will go to Born This Way Foundation's Kindness in Community Fund, a youth-driven global grantmaking program funding grassroots organizations that support the mental health and wellbeing of young people by providing safe community spaces and resources that meet their needs, reflecting both Sephora's and Born This Way Foundation's deep commitment to building a kinder, braver world for young people.

"Born This Way Foundation has always been driven by the passion and leadership of young people, a vision my daughter, Lady Gaga, and I shared from the start," said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-founder of Born This Way Foundation. "We're honored to partner with Sephora and Haus Labs to reach even more young people with the message that they are seen, valued, and supported

Sephora and Born This Way Foundation invite the public to nominate organizations making a positive impact for LGBTQIA+ communities, to receive these grants. Nominations will be accepted through Born This Way Foundation's website until June 30, and final grantees will be announced by December 2025.

"We are proud to leverage the power of our brand and our community to raise awareness around inclusivity and to support the mission of the Kindness in Community Fund. We hope to make a big impact thanks to the mobilization of our community of 74 million members,"said Deborah Yeh.

With Sephora's global reach, donations will be directed from 20 markets where SEPHORA operates, including Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States*.

*Up to a max of $500,000 only in the US.

Brave Spaces

Through Pride Month, and for the second year in a row, Sephora will bring back its "Brave Spaces" in selected stores around the world, to offer a welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ community members and allies at Pride to safely create their Pride looks and, if they wish so, have them removed after Pride celebrations. Trained Sephora Beauty Advisors are at the very heart of this program and will guide and offer visitors to freely create their Pride looks. Rooted in supporting and inspiring people not only during Pride but all year round, Brave Spaces will provide a place for the LGBTQIA+ community to feel comfortable expressing their true self in a welcoming environment.

*Brave Spaces are popping up in key Sephora stores worldwide, including 74 cities across 21 markets Canada, the US, Brazil, Mexico, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, empowers and inspires young people to build a kinder, braver world that supports their mental health and wellbeing. Based on the scientific link between kindness and mental health and built in partnership with young people, the Foundation leverages research, programs, grantmaking, and partnerships to engage young people and connect them with accessible mental health resources. This approach comes to life through the storytelling platform Channel Kindness, the mental health training course Be There Certificate, the youth-led grantmaking program Kindness in Community Fund, and more, reaching thousands of young people around the world each year. Learn more at bornthisway.foundation.

Contacts:

Sephora

Marion Bouchut

mbouchut@sephora.fr

+33 6 34 45 34 09

Haus Labs By Lady Gaga

Crissy Tang

hauslabspr@cmmpr.com

717-617-9370