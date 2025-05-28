Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTC Pink: KLKLF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.'s management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering."

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 40,000-hectare exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt-one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group-a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.With multiple anomalous soil trends, historical showings, and structural intersections now permitted for exploration, KLDC is advancing a pipeline of drill-ready targets across its KL East and KL West project areas. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

