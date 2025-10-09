Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCID: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 2,000 line-kilometre helicopter-borne magnetotelluric (MobileMT) survey over its KL West Project in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The Mobile MT survey, conducted by Expert Geophysics, commenced on September 23rd and was completed on October 2nd. MobileMT represents the most advanced generation of airborne AFMAG technology, utilizing naturally occurring electromagnetic fields in the frequency range of 25 Hz - 21,000 Hz. The system integrates the latest advances in electronics, airborne system design, and sophisticated signal processing techniques to deliver high-quality subsurface imaging.

MobileMT is the only system proven to provide geoelectrical information from surface to depths exceeding one kilometre, with exceptional spatial and resistivity resolution. It detects resistivity contrasts of geology structures and boundaries of any shape and in any direction due to the total field (three components) measurements.

"This helicopter MT survey will provide us with key data to accelerate our understanding of the Winnie Pluton and its role in the area's mineralization," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "We expect to define the contact of the intrusion to depths beyond one kilometre and identify any key conductive bodies surrounding it. The survey also covers known mineralization intersected in our most recent drill program. By integrating these geophysical results with our 2024 geochemical anomalies, we'll generate robust, high-priority targets for our Fall 2025/Winter 2026 drill campaign."

KLDC is in the final stages of its private placement, which is expected to close next week. Assay results will be released from the lab at that time, with geological interpretation and additional updates to follow shortly thereafter.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL East and KL West, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Kirkland Lake Discoveries, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's drill program, the results thereof, and any impact therefrom. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Kirkland Lake Discoveries, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain any requisite approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Kirkland Lake Discoveries does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

