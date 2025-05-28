

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Countries at the World Health Assembly have agreed to update an action plan to reduce deaths from antimicrobial resistance, or bacterial AMR.



The Global action plan on antimicrobial resistance will be updated for discussion at next year's World Health Assembly.



Millions of people die due to complications caused by bacterial AMR. The GAP update will offer a practical framework for the next 10 years to achieve the targets and commitments included in the political declaration of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on AMR in 2024. The targets include a 10 percent reduction in global deaths associated with bacterial AMR by 2030.



More than 170 countries have developed multi-sectoral national action plans to address AMR. The updated plan will ensure the latest guidance is available to help countries accelerate implementation.



The World Health Assembly also considered progress made in supporting countries to prevent infections; ensure universal access to quality and affordable diagnosis and appropriate treatment; strengthen surveillance, research and innovation; and enhance AMR awareness, governance and financing.



