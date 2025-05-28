

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Croatian economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter of 2025, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product rose 2.9 percent yearly in the March quarter, following a 3.9 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure grew 1.7 percent, though slower than the 7.0 percent surge in the previous quarter. Similarly, the growth in general government consumption moderated to 5.8 percent from 8.9 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation also rose at a weaker pace of 4.5 percent. Meanwhile, the growth in exports accelerated to 6.0 percent from 4.7 percent.



On a quarterly basis, Croatian GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in the first quarter, after a 1.2 percent expansion in the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News