Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
WKN: A0ETT1 | ISIN: BE0003825420 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
28.05.25 | 16:10
210,00 Euro
+10,53 % +20,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPINE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPINE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,00220,0016:11
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecobat Receives Binding Offer from Campine to Purchase French Lead Operations

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced that it has received a binding offer from Campine NV to acquire its battery recycling and specialty lead manufacturing operations in France and on such basis has agreed to grant exclusivity to Campine NV. The contemplated transaction includes Ecobat's facilities in Estrée-Saint-Denis, Bazoches, and Pont-Sainte-Maxence, which would mark Ecobat's exit from the French market, with the exception of its lithium-ion battery collection business.

Ecobat

"We are pleased to announce this project for our French recycling operations," said Tom Slabe, Ecobat President & CEO. "This transaction represents an important milestone in our ongoing strategy to sharpen our focus on Ecobat's core mission of sustainable battery recycling. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond this contemplated transaction." Mr. Slabe added, "We believe that Campine's expertise and vision represent a strong foundation for the future growth and stability of the French recycling business, benefiting our employees, customers, and suppliers."

The contemplated transaction remains subject to the legal information and consultation process with the relevant employee representative bodies, and customary regulatory approvals.

Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor and White & Case acted as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries, with operations across Europe and the United States. The company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future by providing innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery, and energy storage. Ecobat's comprehensive approach ensures the responsible management of valuable materials essential to modern life.

About Campine NV

Campine NV, listed on Euronext Brussels, is a metals recycling and specialty chemicals company from Beerse, Belgium.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsey Berend
Ecobat
Press@Ecobat.com
1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

www.ecobat.com

Campine

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697469/Ecobat_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697470/Campine.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecobat-receives-binding-offer-from-campine-to-purchase-french-lead-operations-302466956.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
