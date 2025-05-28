KeyBank: Key Private Bank to Host Free Discussion Panel for Local Non-Profits on Current Charitable Giving Landscape

SYRACUSE, N.Y. / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Discussion to cover various best practices to help non-profit organizations engage donors and maximize giving

Key Private Bank will be partnering with The Bonadio Group to share expert insights for local non-profit organizations navigating the current charitable giving landscape.

The panel, "The Art and Science of Charitable Giving: A Guide for Donors and Nonprofits," is free to attend and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4 at the Community Folk Art Center.

Moderated by KeyBank Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer Tamika Otis, the panel will include:

The Bonadio Group Partner Jean Bedell

The Bonadio Group Partner Michelle Mundy

KeyBank Institutional Advisors National Director of Philanthropic Advice Cindy McDonald

KeyBank Institutional Advisors National Director of Institutional Investments Ken Senvisky

The forum will provide context, ideas, and best practices on how non-profit organizations can engage donors to maximize giving.

"Without funding from philanthropic partners, non-profit organizations would not be able to carry out their mission to build a better world. We're meeting non-profits where they are by providing resources and empowering them to fully engage the world of charitable giving," said Key Private Bank Central New York Sales Leader Julia Trivisonno. "KeyBank is deeply committed to helping our communities thrive, and we are proud to support local non-profits that work tirelessly to create positive, lasting change."

Local non-profit leaders and stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

Those interested in attending the panel discussion can register here.

ABOUT KEYCORP

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

