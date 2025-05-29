West Valley City Community Celebrates New Futsal Fields, With Support From KeyBank, Rise Athletics Foundation and Real Salt Lake

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / The West Valley City community, including families, children and business partners, came together in West Valley City's Centennial Park May 20 to celebrate the recent opening of two futsal fields and meet players from Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals. The new fields - made possible through support from RISE Athletics Foundation, KeyBank and Real Salt Lake - opened in late 2024.

West Valley City's Parks and Recreation Department opened the new futsal fields in Centennial Park in late 2024 and were the first publicly available fields in the city. Futsal, which is a smaller version of soccer played by up to five players per team, is quickly growing in popularity with West Valley City youth.

"Our mission at KeyBank is to help our community thrive," said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank's Utah market president. "We are proud to partner with RISE and RSL to bring these new futsal fields, which are already making a positive impact in our community, to life."

West Valley City is the home of KeyBank's newest branch which opened in 2023. Since then, KeyBank's presence in West Valley City continues to expand by supporting clients and the community.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

