

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has issued an alert warning to U.S. citizens against travelling to Venezuela.



The Department of State also urged U.S. citizens or any one with U.S. residency status currently in Venezuela to leave the country immediately, including those traveling on Venezuelan or other foreign passports.



The Department of State assigned Venezuela its highest Travel Advisory level - Level 4: Do Not Travel - due to severe risks including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, unfair law enforcement practices, violent crime, civil unrest, and inadequate healthcare.



U.S. embassies in countries bordering Venezuela, as well as countries with direct air links to Venezuela, have released security alerts highlighting these risks.



The Department of State said U.S. citizens in Venezuela face a significant and growing risk of wrongful detention. More U.S. nationals are currently wrongfully jailed in Venezuela than in any other country. Venezuelan security forces have detained U.S. citizens for up to five years without respect to due process, in harsh conditions frequently based solely on their U.S. nationality or U.S. passport, it stated.



There is no U.S. embassy or consulate operating in Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities do not notify the U.S. government when U.S. citizens are detained or allow U.S. officials to visit them. Detainees are frequently denied access to family members and legal counsel. The United States cannot provide routine or emergency consular assistance to U.S. nationals in Venezuela.



Americans often travel to Venezuela with or to see loved ones or spouses' families. They face the same risks as other travelers. Family members of U.S. nationals are often detained alongside the American traveler. Visiting Venezuela puts other people at risk.



'Dual citizenship, a Venezuelan visa, past travel to Venezuela, or a job in Venezuela does not protect U.S. national travelers. Every American is at risk of being detained by Maduro's regime,' the State Department said in a press release.



