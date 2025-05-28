Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Martino De Ciccio, Chief Executive Officer, Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) ("Montage Gold" or the "Company"), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD_-2AfkZLM

Montage Gold Corp. is focused on becoming a premier African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront.

Based on an updated Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Construction at Koné is well underway and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.

Montage continues to unlock value through exploration and de-risking the construction of the Kone project.

