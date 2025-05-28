Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Kalle Virtanen appointed Oma Savings Bank's Chief Operating Officer and member of the management team

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MAY 2025 AT 17.00 PM CHANGES IN BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS



Kalle Virtanen appointed Oma Savings Bank's Chief Operating Officer and member of the management team

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the company) has appointed Kalle Virtanen (L.LM, trained on the Bench, L.LM (Stockholm) and CEFA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the management team. Virtanen will start in his position on 1 August 2025.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) is a new role within OmaSp and the unit lead by Virtanen will be responsible for OmaSp's retail and corporate banking support functions such as back-office and financial crime prevention. Kalle Virtanen focuses particularly on enhancing the bank's operational efficiency and, through that, improving the customer experience.

Virtanen has over 25 years of experience in banking and finance, and he has held several expert and business leadership roles in the sector. Virtanen has most recently worked as EY's Financial Services Law practice lead in Finland and before that in Nordea.

"Our transformation journey continues. We have significantly strengthened our resources in regulatory compliance, risk management, and back-office functions - all critical areas in banking - and have recruited new professionals for key roles. We are very pleased to welcome an experienced and capable leader like Kalle to our team to help further develop OmaSp operations. Kalle's strong leadership and expertise are exactly what we need at this stage," says Karri Alameri, OmaSp CEO.

"OmaSp is a well-capitalized bank, its staff is active, and OmaSp has a nationwide network for meeting and serving customers. I look forward to the upcoming tasks and collaboration with new colleagues and stakeholders with interest and enthusiasm," says Kalle Virtanen.

The appointment is subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval of the fit and proper assessment concerning Virtanen.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.