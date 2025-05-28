Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart: Instacart Appoints Chris Rogers As Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ:CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that it has appointed Chris Rogers as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 15, reporting to Instacart's Board of Directors. He'll also join Instacart's Board of Directors upon assuming the role of CEO. Fidji Simo, Instacart's current CEO, will remain Chair of the Board, helping to ensure a smooth transition.

Rogers is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning consumer goods, technology, retail, and media. He joined Instacart in 2019 and currently serves as Instacart's Chief Business Officer, where he oversees all aspects of the company's commercial operations - including retailer relationships and expansions, Ad Sales and R&D, Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, Instacart Business, and Instacart Health - with a focus on driving growth at the intersection of brands, retailers, and technology.

"Over the last four years, we've transformed Instacart into a growing, profitable, leading technology platform that's helping reshape the grocery industry. We're building a generational company at the intersection of technology and food, and Chris is the right leader for our next chapter. He brings the kind of vision, operational excellence, and customer obsession that will help Instacart play an even bigger role in people's lives - and I couldn't be more excited to see how Chris scales the company's impact from here," said Simo.

"Instacart sits at the center of how people shop, eat, and care for their families - and that's always been what inspires me most about our mission. Together with our partners, we're transforming the future of grocery shopping, but more importantly, we're helping people solve real, everyday needs," said Rogers. "We have a world-class team, deep partnerships, leading technology, and a bold vision for the future, and I'm honored to step in and lead Instacart's next chapter."

"Having been part of Instacart's journey for many years, I've seen firsthand how this company has grown through every chapter - with resilience, clarity, and an incredible team that will continue to thrive under Chris' leadership," said Ravi Gupta, Partner at Sequoia Capital and Instacart Board Member. "This is one of the strongest and most mission-driven teams I've worked with, and their continued dedication to partners, customers and shoppers, as well as their long-term vision, gives me deep confidence in where Instacart is headed next."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Fidji for her immense contributions to Instacart over the past four years. Fidji brought a bold vision and exceptional focus on execution, taking Instacart from a single-purpose app to the leading grocery technology platform," said Lily Sarafan, Lead Independent Director of the Instacart Board. "We appreciate her dedication to Instacart and ongoing commitment to the company as Chair of the Board, and look forward to supporting Chris as CEO."

Rogers joined Instacart following nearly 11 years at Apple, where he served as the Managing Director for Apple Canada. In this role, he built and executed a Canada -specific strategy that drove world-leading iPhone adoption in the market. Prior to his role as Managing Director, Rogers led Apple's Carrier Channel business and the Consumer Retail business in Canada. Rogers started his career at Procter and Gamble, where he led relationships with Canada's largest national grocery retailers.

Rogers currently sits on the Board of Spins, a data, analytics, and insights provider for the natural, organic, and wellness-focused CPG and retail industries. He's also a Board member of the Ad Council, a leading nonprofit that leverages media, marketing, and partnerships to drive public service campaigns addressing critical social issues. Rogers is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands - from category leaders to emerging brands - partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

