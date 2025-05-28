Société Générale: the Board of Directors launches a co-option procedure of a woman Director

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS LAUNCHES A CO-OPTION PROCEDURE OF A WOMAN DIRECTOR

Press release

Paris, 28 May 2025

The Board of Directors, on 28 May 2025, acknowledged the resignation of Mrs. Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier from her duties as Director of Societe Generale, incompatible with her new professional responsibilities.

This resignation was notified to Societe Generale with immediate effect.

Consequently, in accordance with Article L. 225-24 paragraph 4 of the French Commercial Code, upon the proposal of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, a co-option procedure of a woman director has been launched.

Mr. Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanks Mrs. Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier for her participation in the work of the Societe Generale Board of Directors.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

