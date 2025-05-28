Consolidated sales of 1 M€ at end March 2025

Cash position of 4.1 M€ at March 31, 2025 before collection of Research Tax Credit of 1.08 M€

Anticipated key milestone: feedback from the EMA by the end of 2025 on the clinical results of LCAT patients treated with a view to marketing authorization



ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, today provides an update on its activity and cash position as of March 31, 2025.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

€m Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue from biotech activity 0.00 0.00 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 0.99 1.40 Total revenue 0.99 1.40 Other revenue 0.00 0.00 Total revenue income and revenue 0.99 1.40 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the pe 4.09 2.70

ABIONYX Pharma recorded consolidated quarterly sales of nearly €1 million in Q1 2025, down on Q1 2024. This decline is cyclical and reflects a wait-and-see attitude on the part of customers in the context of uncertain US customs policy. In the business dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies designed to improve patients' lives, the Company generated no sales in the quarter, as ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge in the context of compassionate access applications.

As at March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of nearly €4.1 million, before receipt of the estimated €1.08 million Research Tax Credit and after receipt of the first €2.17 million tranche of France 2030 funding.

R&D update and anticipated key milestones:

Concerning the rare disease known as "LCAT Deficiency" (Lecithin Cholesterol Acyl-Transferase deficiency or Norum disease), the Company continues to receive new requests for Compassionate Access Authorization (CAA) for recombinant apoA-I, CER-001, from several hospitals around the world. Last May, ABIONYX Pharma sent the European Medicines Agency (EMA) the clinical results of treated patients, with a view to continuing discussions and obtaining feedback for a future application for Compassionate Access.

With regard to sepsis, ABIONYX Pharma is pursuing its strategic plan to find a strategic partner for its biomedicine.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

