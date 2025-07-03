Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into by ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) with TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the following assets were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:
- Number of shares: 162,298
- Cash balance: 86,279.52
During the 1st half of 2025, a total of
PURCHASE
223,631 shares
275,707.78
253 transactions
SALE
214,077 shares
272,643.70
226 transactions
As a reminder, at the half-yearly balance sheet date of December 31, 2024, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 152,744 shares
- Cash balance: 90,498.64
When the liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were made available:
- Number of shares: 131,000 shares
- Cash balance: 40,801.20
ANNEX H1 2025
Purchases
Sales
ABNX FP
number of
Number of
Capital in
number of
Number of
Capital in EUR
Total
253
223,631
275,707.78
226
214,077
272 ,643.696
20250101
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20250102
1
1
1,20
1
1
1,20
20250103
4
4 731
5 598,24
1
1
1,20
20250106
2
2 151
2 555,39
1
1
1,19
20250107
2
2 091
2 475,76
2
2
2,41
20250108
1
1
1,21
6
16 781
20 838,45
20250109
1
1
1,28
3
4 091
5 261,22
20250110
5
6 674
8 375,50
1
1
1,30
20250113
2
2 321
2 915,20
1
1
1,28
20250114
2
2 251
2 827,26
1
1
1,26
20250115
3
2 283
2 834,77
2
1 364
1 732,25
20250116
2
2 181
2 708,83
2
54
68,58
20250117
1
1
1,27
5
12 861
16 681,79
20250120
2
2 411
3 134,32
3
4 051
5 396,12
20250121
4
5 141
6 583,61
1
1
1,29
20250122
2
2 391
3 003,11
1
1
1,27
20250123
2
2 321
2 910,53
2
98
125,61
20250124
2
2 251
2 827,28
2
3
3,85
20250127
3
3 001
3 731,25
1
1
1,25
20250128
1
1
1,24
1
1
1,24
20250129
4
3 726
4 523,13
1
1
1,24
20250130
2
300
362,40
1
1
1,21
20250131
2
16
19,30
4
8 891
11 103,15
20250203
3
3 141
3 830,03
2
72
90,00
20250204
2
2 251
2 710,21
1
1
1,21
20250205
1
1
1,22
2
2
2,44
20250206
2
2 181
2 630,31
1
1
1,23
20250207
2
2 131
2 544,42
1
1
1,20
20250210
1
1
1,22
2
2
2,44
20250211
1
1
1,20
1
1
1,20
20250212
1
1
1,20
4
6 289
7 736,41
20250213
3
3 011
3 659,43
2
2
2,49
20250214
1
1
1,23
2
2
2,46
20250217
2
250
300,50
3
4 441
5 480,40
20250218
1
1
1,24
4
4 329
5 463,59
20250219
3
3 201
3 941,54
2
392
494,68
20250220
1
1
1,33
6
15 961
21 228,13
20250221
1
1
1,31
2
738
972,68
20250224
3
3 621
4 697,72
1
1
1,32
20250225
1
1
1,33
5
11 351
15 354,69
20250226
3
3 811
5 134,77
3
3 591
4 962,95
20250227
3
3 821
5 140,51
1
1
1,35
20250228
4
5 691
7 466,21
1
1
1,35
20250303
1
1
1,30
6
12 891
17 168,66
20250304
4
6 181
8 071,89
2
2
2,69
20250305
2
2
2,54
2
1 559
2 023,55
20250306
2
2 921
3 727,21
1
1
1,29
20250307
3
3 871
4 913,61
1
1
1,27
20250310
3
3 721
4 715,77
1
1
1,27
20250311
4
5 571
6 855,74
1
1
1,26
20250312
1
1
1,24
1
1
1,24
20250313
2
424
517,30
3
4 051
5 072,04
20250314
3
3 571
4 439,97
1
1
1,25
20250317
2
2 561
3 129,56
1
1
1,24
20250318
1
1
1,24
1
1
1,24
20250319
2
2 481
3 031,78
1
1
1,22
20250320
2
2 411
2 941,43
3
4 231
5 297,39
20250321
1
1
1,26
7
19 891
25 919,78
20250324
3
3 627
4 672,00
2
972
1 281,10
20250325
2
2 901
3 690,09
1
1
1,29
20250326
1
1
1,29
1
1
1,29
20250327
1
1
1,28
1
1
1,28
20250328
1
1
1,28
1
1
1,28
20250331
2
1 862
2 346,13
1
1
1,27
20250401
5
9 031
11 067,11
1
1
1,27
20250402
4
5 341
6 540,66
1
1
1,24
20250403
3
3 301
4 051,43
1
1
1,23
20250404
5
7 581
9 022,58
1
1
1,24
20250407
7
10 871
12 406,55
1
1
1,19
20250408
2
1 338
1 493,23
5
9 741
11 244,94
20250409
4
4 202
4 770,74
1
1
1,14
20250410
1
1
1,18
5
13 821
16 335,50
20250411
2
2 451
2 857,87
1
1
1,17
20250414
2
911
1 060,43
2
2
2,38
20250415
2
2 351
2 741,29
1
1
1,19
20250416
2
640
744,96
1
1
1,16
20250417
1
1
1,19
2
2 231
2 659,35
20250418
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20250421
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20250422
1
1
1,20
3
4 481
5 386,40
20250423
1
1
1,19
3
4 321
5 280,47
20250424
1
1
1,23
2
413
508,82
20250425
1
1
1,21
1
1
1,21
20250428
1
1
1,23
2
249
306,27
20250429
2
2
2,44
1
1
1,23
20250430
2
1 865
2 256,68
1
1
1,24
20250501
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20250502
1
1
1,22
2
2 071
2 551,46
20250505
6
10 811
12 763,44
1
1
1,24
20250506
3
3 021
3 629,31
2
2
2,46
20250507
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250508
1
1
1,21
1
1
1,21
20250509
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250512
3
2 191
2 629,20
1
1
1,20
20250513
1
1
1,23
2
4
4,93
20250514
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250515
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250516
2
2 061
2 493,83
1
1
1,23
20250519
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250520
1
1
1,21
4
9 071
11 364,29
20250521
1
1
1,24
2
2
2,49
20250522
1
1
1,24
3
4 371
5 455,20
20250523
1
1
1,26
4
8 381
10 768,00
20250526
1
1
1,30
2
2 001
2 601,30
20250527
1
1
1,31
4
7 871
10 396,13
20250528
1
1
1,33
3
3 579
4 767,23
20250529
4
6 071
7 774,61
1
1
1,29
20250530
1
1
1,29
1
1
1,29
20250602
1
1
1,30
2
474
619,98
20250603
1
1
1,31
1
1
1,31
20250604
3
3 771
4 839,51
1
1
1,29
20250605
1
1
1,26
1
1
1,26
20250606
1
1
1,28
1
1
1,28
20250609
1
1
1,28
1
1
1,28
20250610
1
1
1,29
2
1 951
2 520,69
20250611
3
3 002
3 833,87
1
1
1,30
20250612
3
3 621
4 589,10
1
1
1,30
20250613
3
3 511
4 400,52
1
1
1,26
20250616
2
300
372,00
1
1
1,24
20250617
1
1
1,25
1
1
1,25
20250618
2
961
1 180,13
1
1
1,25
20250619
1
1
1,25
1
1
1,25
20250620
2
2 491
3 058,95
1
1
1,23
20250623
3
3 301
4 031,62
1
1
1,22
20250624
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250625
2
2 361
2 852,09
1
1
1,21
20250626
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250627
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250630
4
4 761
5 678,38
1
1
1,20
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new-generation biotechnology company whose aim is to contribute to healthcare through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to offer drugs for the treatment of kidney and ophthalmological diseases, or new apoA-1 vectors used for targeted drug delivery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703756010/en/
