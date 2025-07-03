Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into by ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) with TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the following assets were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:

Number of shares: 162,298

Cash balance: 86,279.52

During the 1st half of 2025, a total of

PURCHASE 223,631 shares 275,707.78 253 transactions SALE 214,077 shares 272,643.70 226 transactions

As a reminder, at the half-yearly balance sheet date of December 31, 2024, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 152,744 shares

Cash balance: 90,498.64

When the liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares: 131,000 shares

Cash balance: 40,801.20

ANNEX H1 2025

Purchases Sales ABNX FP number of

transactions Number of

shares Capital in

EUR number of

transactions Number of

shares Capital in EUR Total 253 223,631 275,707.78 226 214,077 272 ,643.696 20250101 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20250102 1 1 1,20 1 1 1,20 20250103 4 4 731 5 598,24 1 1 1,20 20250106 2 2 151 2 555,39 1 1 1,19 20250107 2 2 091 2 475,76 2 2 2,41 20250108 1 1 1,21 6 16 781 20 838,45 20250109 1 1 1,28 3 4 091 5 261,22 20250110 5 6 674 8 375,50 1 1 1,30 20250113 2 2 321 2 915,20 1 1 1,28 20250114 2 2 251 2 827,26 1 1 1,26 20250115 3 2 283 2 834,77 2 1 364 1 732,25 20250116 2 2 181 2 708,83 2 54 68,58 20250117 1 1 1,27 5 12 861 16 681,79 20250120 2 2 411 3 134,32 3 4 051 5 396,12 20250121 4 5 141 6 583,61 1 1 1,29 20250122 2 2 391 3 003,11 1 1 1,27 20250123 2 2 321 2 910,53 2 98 125,61 20250124 2 2 251 2 827,28 2 3 3,85 20250127 3 3 001 3 731,25 1 1 1,25 20250128 1 1 1,24 1 1 1,24 20250129 4 3 726 4 523,13 1 1 1,24 20250130 2 300 362,40 1 1 1,21 20250131 2 16 19,30 4 8 891 11 103,15 20250203 3 3 141 3 830,03 2 72 90,00 20250204 2 2 251 2 710,21 1 1 1,21 20250205 1 1 1,22 2 2 2,44 20250206 2 2 181 2 630,31 1 1 1,23 20250207 2 2 131 2 544,42 1 1 1,20 20250210 1 1 1,22 2 2 2,44 20250211 1 1 1,20 1 1 1,20 20250212 1 1 1,20 4 6 289 7 736,41 20250213 3 3 011 3 659,43 2 2 2,49 20250214 1 1 1,23 2 2 2,46 20250217 2 250 300,50 3 4 441 5 480,40 20250218 1 1 1,24 4 4 329 5 463,59 20250219 3 3 201 3 941,54 2 392 494,68 20250220 1 1 1,33 6 15 961 21 228,13 20250221 1 1 1,31 2 738 972,68 20250224 3 3 621 4 697,72 1 1 1,32 20250225 1 1 1,33 5 11 351 15 354,69 20250226 3 3 811 5 134,77 3 3 591 4 962,95 20250227 3 3 821 5 140,51 1 1 1,35 20250228 4 5 691 7 466,21 1 1 1,35 20250303 1 1 1,30 6 12 891 17 168,66 20250304 4 6 181 8 071,89 2 2 2,69 20250305 2 2 2,54 2 1 559 2 023,55 20250306 2 2 921 3 727,21 1 1 1,29 20250307 3 3 871 4 913,61 1 1 1,27 20250310 3 3 721 4 715,77 1 1 1,27 20250311 4 5 571 6 855,74 1 1 1,26 20250312 1 1 1,24 1 1 1,24 20250313 2 424 517,30 3 4 051 5 072,04 20250314 3 3 571 4 439,97 1 1 1,25 20250317 2 2 561 3 129,56 1 1 1,24 20250318 1 1 1,24 1 1 1,24 20250319 2 2 481 3 031,78 1 1 1,22 20250320 2 2 411 2 941,43 3 4 231 5 297,39 20250321 1 1 1,26 7 19 891 25 919,78 20250324 3 3 627 4 672,00 2 972 1 281,10 20250325 2 2 901 3 690,09 1 1 1,29 20250326 1 1 1,29 1 1 1,29 20250327 1 1 1,28 1 1 1,28 20250328 1 1 1,28 1 1 1,28 20250331 2 1 862 2 346,13 1 1 1,27 20250401 5 9 031 11 067,11 1 1 1,27 20250402 4 5 341 6 540,66 1 1 1,24 20250403 3 3 301 4 051,43 1 1 1,23 20250404 5 7 581 9 022,58 1 1 1,24 20250407 7 10 871 12 406,55 1 1 1,19 20250408 2 1 338 1 493,23 5 9 741 11 244,94 20250409 4 4 202 4 770,74 1 1 1,14 20250410 1 1 1,18 5 13 821 16 335,50 20250411 2 2 451 2 857,87 1 1 1,17 20250414 2 911 1 060,43 2 2 2,38 20250415 2 2 351 2 741,29 1 1 1,19 20250416 2 640 744,96 1 1 1,16 20250417 1 1 1,19 2 2 231 2 659,35 20250418 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20250421 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20250422 1 1 1,20 3 4 481 5 386,40 20250423 1 1 1,19 3 4 321 5 280,47 20250424 1 1 1,23 2 413 508,82 20250425 1 1 1,21 1 1 1,21 20250428 1 1 1,23 2 249 306,27 20250429 2 2 2,44 1 1 1,23 20250430 2 1 865 2 256,68 1 1 1,24 20250501 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20250502 1 1 1,22 2 2 071 2 551,46 20250505 6 10 811 12 763,44 1 1 1,24 20250506 3 3 021 3 629,31 2 2 2,46 20250507 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250508 1 1 1,21 1 1 1,21 20250509 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250512 3 2 191 2 629,20 1 1 1,20 20250513 1 1 1,23 2 4 4,93 20250514 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250515 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250516 2 2 061 2 493,83 1 1 1,23 20250519 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250520 1 1 1,21 4 9 071 11 364,29 20250521 1 1 1,24 2 2 2,49 20250522 1 1 1,24 3 4 371 5 455,20 20250523 1 1 1,26 4 8 381 10 768,00 20250526 1 1 1,30 2 2 001 2 601,30 20250527 1 1 1,31 4 7 871 10 396,13 20250528 1 1 1,33 3 3 579 4 767,23 20250529 4 6 071 7 774,61 1 1 1,29 20250530 1 1 1,29 1 1 1,29 20250602 1 1 1,30 2 474 619,98 20250603 1 1 1,31 1 1 1,31 20250604 3 3 771 4 839,51 1 1 1,29 20250605 1 1 1,26 1 1 1,26 20250606 1 1 1,28 1 1 1,28 20250609 1 1 1,28 1 1 1,28 20250610 1 1 1,29 2 1 951 2 520,69 20250611 3 3 002 3 833,87 1 1 1,30 20250612 3 3 621 4 589,10 1 1 1,30 20250613 3 3 511 4 400,52 1 1 1,26 20250616 2 300 372,00 1 1 1,24 20250617 1 1 1,25 1 1 1,25 20250618 2 961 1 180,13 1 1 1,25 20250619 1 1 1,25 1 1 1,25 20250620 2 2 491 3 058,95 1 1 1,23 20250623 3 3 301 4 031,62 1 1 1,22 20250624 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250625 2 2 361 2 852,09 1 1 1,21 20250626 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250627 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250630 4 4 761 5 678,38 1 1 1,20

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new-generation biotechnology company whose aim is to contribute to healthcare through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to offer drugs for the treatment of kidney and ophthalmological diseases, or new apoA-1 vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

