DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 28-May-2025 / 18:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 28/05/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 9,269 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 620.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 618.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 619.0789

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,737,816 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,084,973. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

28 May 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 28 May 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 619.0789 9,269

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 12 620.00 09:14:34 00075546099TRLO0 XLON 140 620.00 09:40:27 00075547366TRLO0 XLON 4848 620.00 09:43:31 00075547504TRLO0 XLON 79 618.00 09:51:13 00075547926TRLO0 XLON 1 618.00 09:51:13 00075547927TRLO0 XLON 780 618.00 09:51:13 00075547928TRLO0 XLON 74 618.00 09:51:13 00075547929TRLO0 XLON 184 618.00 09:51:13 00075547930TRLO0 XLON 111 618.00 09:51:13 00075547931TRLO0 XLON 94 618.00 09:51:13 00075547932TRLO0 XLON 85 618.00 09:51:13 00075547933TRLO0 XLON 12 618.00 09:51:13 00075547934TRLO0 XLON 116 618.00 09:51:13 00075547935TRLO0 XLON 9 618.00 09:51:13 00075547936TRLO0 XLON 167 618.00 09:51:13 00075547937TRLO0 XLON 80 618.00 09:51:13 00075547938TRLO0 XLON 1721 618.00 14:07:42 00075555190TRLO0 XLON 18 618.00 14:07:42 00075555191TRLO0 XLON 250 618.00 14:16:56 00075555517TRLO0 XLON 85 618.00 14:16:56 00075555518TRLO0 XLON 91 618.00 14:17:23 00075555524TRLO0 XLON 200 618.00 14:17:23 00075555525TRLO0 XLON 111 618.00 14:34:19 00075556058TRLO0 XLON 1 618.00 16:35:08 00075562742TRLO0 XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 390869 EQS News ID: 2147220 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147220&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2025 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)