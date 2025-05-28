Park Lawn Corp: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Colorado

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective today, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Hood Mortuary located in Durango, Colorado and in Pagosa Springs, Colorado (collectively "Hood"). This transaction further expands Park Lawn's presence on the Colorado Western Slope through the addition of two (2) stand-alone funeral homes.

"We are pleased to deepen our Colorado presence through the strategic acquisition of the Hood businesses," said Jennifer W. Hay, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Ms. Hay further noted, "these outstanding businesses will allow us to better serve the communities of the Western Slope and will be an excellent addition to our existing portfolio of high-quality businesses in Colorado. We look forward to welcoming each of the Hood businesses and their staff to the Park Lawn family."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and seventeen (17) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

