MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision's CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

**Your FOR vote on Proposal Two is critically important**

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I enjoyed talking with many of you at MicroVision's Investor Day last week. I heard your questions, concerns, and frustrations, and gave you direct, clear, and honest responses. I understand, and share, your frustrations. Like you, I am a shareholder of MicroVision and want to see the Company be successful.

As I communicated last week, consistent with previous public statements, we are excited about our expansive go-to-market strategy and believe that we are making solid progress toward our goals. To execute our strategy and achieve our goals, we need your support.

By voting in favor of Proposal Two (which, as described in MicroVision's Proxy Statement, seeks shareholder approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock) you give the Company the ability to execute our strategy and exhibit financial strength to potential customers and partners.

By maintaining a robust arsenal of shares and delivering on strategic goals, MicroVision stands firm as a compelling supplier, partner, and investment opportunity.

If Proposal Two is not approved, the Company will be severely constrained and may not be able to execute its strategic plan.

Please note that the approval to increase the number of authorized shares does not mean these shares will be issued, only that they are available if strategically needed to advance our shared goal of building sustainable long-term shareholder value. Approval of Proposal Two requires high voter turnout, so if you do not vote, it will have the same effect as if you voted against the proposal.

**MicroVision needs your support by voting FOR Proposal Two**

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for your continued support of MicroVision. We look forward to receiving your proxy and hosting you at our virtual annual meeting.

Sincerely,

Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, please take the time to vote. You can vote quickly and easily over the internet or by telephone (1-800-690-6903), or you can vote by signing, dating, and mailing back your proxy card or voting instruction form in the postage paid envelope included in the proxy mailing.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies: Saratoga Proxy Consulting at (212) 257-1311 or (888) 368-0379 or info@saratogaproxy.com

Detailed information about the business to be transacted and matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting is contained in the proxy materials, previously sent to you by mail or email and that continue to be available at www.proxyvote.com and on the MicroVision website in the "Investors" section under the "SEC Filings" tab.

About MicroVision

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including execution of strategy, achievement of and progress toward goals, future prospects, and potential dilution are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk of its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; risks related to manufacturing and supply chain; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; risks related to financing transactions; geopolitical, macroeconomic, health and safety, and global trade risks; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

