Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
WKN: 884076 | ISIN: US69912T1088
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 22:26 Uhr
Sham Gad: Mr. Gad's Director Nominees Ask Stockholders to Support Necessary Change at Paragon Technologies' 2025 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Today, Hesham "Sham" Gad's nominees for the Board of Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) ("Paragon" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement to the Company's stockholders:

Dear Paragon Stockholders,

We are honored to present ourselves as nominees to serve on the Board of Paragon Technologies, aligned with the shareholder-driven vision of Sham Gad. Our message is simple and forward-looking: we believe in the future of Paragon and in the value that thoughtful, transparent, and accountable leadership can bring to all stakeholders.

Our support for Mr. Gad is grounded not in rhetoric, but in results. Under his leadership, Paragon has experienced meaningful progress and a renewed focus on long-term value creation. We believe his commitment to operational discipline, innovation, and shareholder alignment is exactly what Paragon needs to build upon in the years ahead.

The upcoming Annual Meeting represents a critical opportunity for stockholders to shape the future direction of Paragon. Our director slate brings experience, independence, and a clear dedication to corporate governance that reflects the priorities of owners - you, the stockholders.

This is not about conflict - it is about commitment. Commitment to greater transparency. Commitment to strategic clarity. Commitment to creating an environment where performance is the measure, and progress is the goal.

As you review the information presented in this proxy contest, we encourage you to focus on the record, the vision, and the path forward. We are confident that stockholders will see the potential for renewed energy and direction that a refreshed Board can bring.

If elected, we pledge to work collaboratively and responsibly to ensure that Paragon's governance serves its long-term mission and its investors. We are excited to contribute our expertise and work alongside management to enhance value and trust.

It's your Company. It's your capital. It's your vote. Let's work together to build something stronger - for today and for the future.

Sincerely,

The Director Nominees of the Shareholder-Aligned Slate

David Duquette
James Kaufman
Elodie Leoni
Ronell Rivera

CONTACT:

hmgad78@gmail.com

SOURCE: Sham Gad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mr.-gads-director-nominees-ask-stockholders-to-support-necessary-cha-1033046

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
