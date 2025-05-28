

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a software defect that may cause rearview cameras to malfunction, posing a potential safety hazard.



The issue affects a broad range of models from the 2021 to 2025 model years, including the F-150, Bronco, Edge, Escape, Super Duty trucks, Expedition, Transit, Mustang Mach-E, and Ranger. Several Lincoln models such as the Nautilus, Navigator, and Corsair are also included.



According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the camera feed may freeze, delay, or fail to display when reversing, increasing the risk of accidents. Ford identified the issue earlier this year and traced it to faulty software within the vehicles' SYNC infotainment system. The company has reported one minor crash linked to the problem.



To resolve the issue, Ford will roll out a software update via over-the-air delivery or through its dealership network. Owners will receive initial notifications by June 16, with follow-up letters once the remedy is ready.



This latest recall adds to a growing list of camera-related defects the automaker has addressed in recent months. In April, Ford recalled around 289,000 vehicles over rearview camera wiring problems. Last year, the company agreed to pay a $165 million civil penalty after NHTSA found it had delayed recalling vehicles with similar safety concerns.



While the latest recall does not affect vehicle operations, the malfunction violates federal safety regulations requiring functional rear visibility systems highlighting the growing reliance on digital safety technology in modern vehicles.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News