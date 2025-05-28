

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $112.404 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $118.217 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $137.927 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $682.938 million from $650.642 million last year.



Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $112.404 Mln. vs. $118.217 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $682.938 Mln vs. $650.642 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $710 to $750 mln



