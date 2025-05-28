

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The euro declined to a 5-day low of 1.1283 against the greenback and a 2-day low of 0.9335 against the franc.



The euro weakened to a 2-day low of 1.5592 against the loonie.



The euro retreated to 0.8380 against the pound, from an early 2-day high of 0.8402.



The euro retreated to 1.7567 against the aussie, from an early nearly 4-week high of 1.7637.



The euro retreated against the kiwi and was trading at 1.8947. This may be compared to an early 2-day low of 1.8918. In the previous session, the euro touched a 5-day high of 1.9103 against the kiwi.



The currency may find support around 1.10 against the greenback, 0.92 against the franc, 1.53 against the loonie, 0.82 against the pound, 1.71 against the aussie and 1.82 against the kiwi.



