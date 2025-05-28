

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB148.96 million, or RMB2.11 per share. This compares with RMB131.49 million, or RMB1.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB168.79 million or RMB2.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to RMB614.594 million from RMB649.535 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB148.96 Mln. vs. RMB131.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.11 vs. RMB1.88 last year. -Revenue: RMB614.594 Mln vs. RMB649.535 Mln last year.



