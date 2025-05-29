

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $28.49 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $5.46 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.48 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $377.895 million from $358.587 million last year.



Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $28.49 Mln. vs. $5.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $377.895 Mln vs. $358.587 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News