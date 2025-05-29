

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) and blackned GmbH, majority-owned by Rheinmetall, Wednesday have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop next-generation deployable tactical networks for military use.



This collaboration combines Nokia's cutting-edge 5G technology with blackned's defense-focused software solutions to deliver secure, high-performance communication systems for the battlefield.



The partnership will integrate both companies' technologies to create a modular and flexible platform tailored to Germany's defense requirements, with potential adaptability for international applications. These networks are designed for rapid deployment and high mobility, enabling continuous connectivity, enhanced situational awareness, and streamlined coordination in complex field environments.



blackned's CTO, Timo Zaiser, emphasized the agreement as a strategic step in advancing digital defense innovation, aiming to deliver resilient and adaptable tactical networks. Nokia's Head of Space and Defense, Giuseppe Targia, noted that the integration of 5G capabilities will allow defense forces to rapidly establish secure communication, improve intelligence sharing, and gain a competitive edge in dynamic combat scenarios.



Wednesday, NOK closed at $5.39, down 0.37%, and slipped further in after-hours trading to $5.37, marking another 0.37% decline on the NYSE.



