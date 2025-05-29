

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to more than 2-week lows of 164.22 against the euro and 196.32 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.64 and 195.68, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australia dollars, the yen slid to 2-week lows of 146.28 and 93.88 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 145.72 and 93.59, respectively.



The yen dropped to 175.30 against the Swiss franc, from Wednesday's closing value of 174.99.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to more than 2-week lows of 87.01 and 105.57 from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.78 and 105.20, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 149.00 against the greenback, 95.00 against the aussie, 176.00 against the franc, 88.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News