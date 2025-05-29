

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd. (HSX.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Peter Clarke as Chair designate, subject to regulatory approval.



Clarke will join the Board as Chair designate on June 1 and will succeed Colin Keogh as Chair with effect from July 1. Keogh, Hiscox Interim Chair and Interim Chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee, will step down from the Board with effect from the same date.



Clarke, who worked mostly in banking and investment, spent 20 years in a range of senior roles at Man Group, including both as Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. He also served as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of Axa Investment Managers SA, Sainsbury's Bank Plc, and most recently was as Chair of Lancashire Insurance Holdings Ltd for seven years.



He is currently Chair of Redwheel and Non-Executive Director of Lombard Odier Asset Management on their US, European and Swiss Boards.



Aki Hussain, Hiscox Group CEO, said, 'Peter's significant expertise in financial services, his experience of growing businesses in the US, as well as his deep understanding of the big-ticket insurance market make him a great addition to the Board. Peter joins us at an exciting moment in the development of Hiscox, as we pursue ambitious expansion plans...'



