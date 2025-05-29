

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment increased for the first time in six months in May, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 32.8 in May from 31.2 in April. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 31.8.



The latest survey was conducted on May 15 among 8,400 households.



The index for overall livelihood rose by 2.9 points to 30.2, and the subindex for employment strengthened to 37.3 from 35.7.



Data showed that the index reflecting income growth increased by 0.8 points to 38.3, and the index for willingness to buy durable goods climbed to 25.4 from 24.2.



